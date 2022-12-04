Following their creators brunch held in Lagos in October, digital creators platform Disha has created another platform through which they plan to even foster their relationship with everyday creators in Nigeria.

Regardless of the harsh economic and safety conditions of the region, Nigeria happens to house millions of talented young people and some of the world’s brightest hands. It is in this light that Disha aims to power the craft of these creative people using their platforms and frequent initiatives.

On December 7, the Flutterwave-acquired Disha aims to hold their first Rap Battle event in Lagos with prizes up to $1000 to be won by creative rappers in the city. The scheme, set to happen in two phases, is to begin with an online rap challenge from which the best 20 will be selected to participate at the live rap battle.

Just like their primary aim postulates, the campaign is tagged “#PowerYourCraft” and some important names in the Nigerian rap scene including Ikechukwu, Illbliss, Ugoccie, Osagie Alonge and Ayodeji Badmus will be judges at the live battle.

On the particular reason for setting this up, the project manager at Disha, Kelechi Nwadike stated: “Music is one of Africa’s greatest exports but we’re not seeing a lot of people doing the work to help solve some of their problems. It’s even worse for musicians who don’t have the backing of record labels. That’s why we have this rap battle as a way to shine the limelight on these underserved talents.

Asides this, Disha itself exists as a great platform for musicians to showcase their music. As an artist, you can create a free Disha page and have all the links to your music there, as well as links to your social media and email address so people can find you and your music and book you easily. You can also receive tips for your work or sell merch and digital products from your page.”