Music maestro Chinedu Okoli popularly known as Flavour N’abania, or more recently, ‘Flavour of Africa’, is ending the year with a new single titled Game Changer (Dike).

The release follows his last single My Sweetie which came out on the 21st of September, 2022, and serves as an early Christmas present for a lot of Flavour’s fans.

The uplifting and feel-good party track produced by Masterkraft is a declaration of gratitude and delivers positive messages. Featuring a catchy, traditional production, over the catchy hook and verses, Flavour speaks in boastful terms about his achievements in life, paying tribute to God for his blessing. He also celebrates his current status.

The record opens with a bravado chant “The emperor, the conqueror, the champion, the lion is here… nzobu nzobu, Enyimba eh” before Flavour compels you to move your waist to the catchy traditional production with his rich vocals.

The Enugu-born singer, who has been in the industry for over a decade and a half, continues to show everyone why he deserves his title of “Africa’s Highlife King.”