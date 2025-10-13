The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned Nigerians against dealing with one of its dismissed officers, Victor Onyedikachi Godwin.

The Service said the dismissed staff was reportedly engaging in unscrupulous activities, including using its name to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

This is coming after the DSS had also placed a public disclaimer on another former staff, Barry Donald, who has been dismissed from the secret police agency.

DSS, in a statement on its X handle, said the dismissed official had also been using the agency’s name to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The agency cautioned members of the public to avoid any form of dealings with the duo, adding that anyone who needed clarification or wished to make an enquiry should contact the DSS directly.

DSS added that, “Members of the public are therefore advised to desist from any dealings with him. For requests, enquiries or complaints the Service can be reached on 09088373515 or via email: [email protected].”