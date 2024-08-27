There was confusion in the Ajiran community of Agungi area of Lekki in Lagos State on Monday as gunmen shot and killed one Demola, said to be the first son of Ojomu of Ajiran land, Tijani Akinloye.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident took place along Chevron Drive, close to Ebano Supermarket, forcing many residents of the community to desert the area.

A statement from the management of an estate in the community read, “This is to notify all residents that Ajiran (Agungi) king’s son was assassinated today along Chevron Drive (close to Ebano Supermarket) this morning.

“We therefore plead to our esteemed residents to avoid Chevron area, Agungi and Ajiran for now for their safety.”

Also, confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a terse statement on Monday night, said the police had begun an investigation into the matter.

He confirmed that the 50-year-old prince was attacked along Chevron Drive in the Lekki area of Lagos while driving in his black Toyota Corolla car.

SP Hundeyin, in the statement added, “He was attacked near Bourdillon Court Estate Gate by four armed men driving in a white mini bus.

“The attackers shot and stabbed him to death. The scene had been visited and one expanded cartridge was recovered while the corpse had been moved to a morgue for preservation and autopsy.

“The case will be transferred to SCIID Panti, Yaba, for further investigation.”