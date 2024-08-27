Big Brother Naija Season 9 housemates, Victoria and Shaun, known as Shatoria Duo, have emerged as the latest Heads of House (HoH) for week 5 of the reality TV show.

The Shatoria pair won the Head Of House game after successfully completing two rounds of tasks given to all the housemates.

Shaun and Victoria later decided on who to share their HoH privileges with.

After the ZINWE pair – Zion and Chinwe – got evicted during the live eviction show on Sunday, August 25, the housemates of the ‘No Loose Guard’ edition or Season 9 entered into a new week with high hopes for which pair would take over from NELITA Duo (Nelly and Anita) as Heads of House.

Recall that Team Nelita had held down the HoH position for two consecutive weeks, earning them immunity from possible eviction and other perks.

The housemates gathered in the arena on Monday to play the HoH game for a new week. As usual, the tasks were divided into two rounds. The first task involved inflating balloons and fitting them inside red cups.

The second challenge was for each pair to identify the names of other pairs on a crossword puzzle. Team SHATORIA emerged as the winners.

Team NELITA, however, came in a close second in the puzzle game.