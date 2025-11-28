Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kaduna State chapter, has defended the outcome of the recent national convention held in Oyo State.

Advertisement

It insisted that the resolutions adopted at the gathering remain final, valid and binding on all members.

The clarification came amid renewed claims by some expelled officials, who have insisted that their mandate remains intact until December 9, a position the party described as a clear misinterpretation of its constitution.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna after the first State Executive Council meeting held after the convention, the state chairman of the party, Chief Edward Percy, explained that the convention exercised its constitutional authority by dissolving the former leadership and inaugurating a new National Working Committee under the leadership of His Excellency Kabir Turaki.

Advertisement

He noted that the convention stands as the party’s highest decision-making body and that no other organ has the power to override decisions taken at that level.

Percy said those contesting their removal are doing so out of ignorance of the party’s laws, maintaining that once the convention concludes its work, all other structures align automatically.

Stressing that the ongoing leadership dispute should be viewed as evidence of the PDP’s growing relevance in the national political space, the chairman likened the present attention around the party to the attraction that a decent and dignified woman commands, stating that the PDP remains the political bride in Nigeria.

According to him, the intense interest in the party is a result of its renewed credibility and the strength of its internal democratic processes.

He accused certain actors of attempting to weaken the PDP to pave the way for a dominant party system but insisted that such efforts would fail because Nigerians will never allow the country to drift into a one-party arrangement.

Commenting on recent defections from the party, Chief Percy acknowledged that the departure of any member is regrettable but emphasized that the situation has created opportunities for younger and more vibrant individuals to assume leadership roles.

He explained that the exits have opened spaces that are now being filled by emerging talents who are performing creditably at different levels of engagement, describing the development as a blessing in disguise, hence the party’s grassroots support remains strong.

The chairman reaffirmed the readiness of the Kaduna PDP to consolidate the gains recorded at the convention and to strengthen its structures ahead of future political engagements.

He urged members to remain steadfast and to continue working towards the restoration of the party’s influence both in the state and at the national level, emphasizing that the PDP is well-positioned to reclaim its place in Nigeria’s democratic landscape.