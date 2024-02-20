Employees of Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN), on Tuesday, staged a protest against ban on sachet alcoholic drinks at the office of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in the Isolo area of Lagos State.

Tuesday’s protest was the latest in the string of demonstrations since February 1, 2024, when NAFDAC started the enforcement of the ban on sachet alcoholic beverages and glass bottles of 200ml and below.

The members of the association, chanting ‘Adeyeye Save Our Job’, were also seen with placards with many inscriptions such as ‘Let poor Nigerians breathe’, ‘Let beverage workers breathe’, amongst others.

Tuesday’s protest was the latest in the string of demonstrations since February 1, 2024, when NAFDAC started the enforcement of the ban on alcoholic beverages in sachets and glass bottles of 200ml and below.

NAFDAC director-general, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, had said no such beverages were registered with the NAFDAC.

On February 13, 2024, members of the Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association of Nigeria gave NAFDAC 14-day ultimatum to reverse its ban on sachet alcohol.

ADVERTISEMENT

The association, an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), issued the ultimatum during a protest at the NAFDAC headquarters in Abuja.

Members of the association threatened to increase protests across the Agency’s offices nationwide if nothing was done to reverse the ban.