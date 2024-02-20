A group of concerned stakeholders in the Health Sector have called on President Bola Tinubu, Minister for Health, Prof. Ali Pate, and Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa, to reconsider their stance on the appointment of a new Registar/Chief Executive Officer for the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

The stakeholders noted that the penchant of Ministers of Health to violate the provisions of Section 4 of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act Cap M8 LFN 2004, and usurp the statutory veneer of independence of the MDCN Council to appoint a Registrar was against the regulatory independence of the medical and dental professions.

Recall that President Tinubu had a few days ago approved the appointment and reappointment of the some Board Chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

LEADERSHIP reports that Fatima Kyari, a renowned ophthalmologist, was appointed as the Registrar/CEO of MDCN, while Afolabi Lesi will chair the Council’s Board.

But, the stakeholders, in a statement signed by Kolade Ogunbiyi, said the appointment of the MDCN Registrar/CEO by the President was at variance with the provisions of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act Cap M8 LFN 2004, calling on him to rescind his action in the interest of the law.

The statement read; “Our attention has been drawn to the President’s approval for leadership appointments in the Health Sector, including the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

“While applauding the appointment of a Chairman for the Council, an appointment that had been due since November 2022, we wish to point out that the appointment of the Registrar by the President is at variance with the provisions of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act Cap M8 LFN 2004. Section 6(1) of the Act vests the authority to appoint a Registrar for the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria in the Council.

“That provision is in consonance with Sections 5(1) and 171(1d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The penchant of ministers to violate the provisions Section 4 and usurp the statutory veneer of independence of the Council to appoint Registrars is against the regulatory independence of the medical and dental professions.

“We call on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to halt this violation of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.”