Amidst political tension circumstances in his home country, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has relocated his family from Belgrade in Serbia to Athens in Greece.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion, whose recent political activism has drawn both support and scrutiny, was marking a new chapter as his children, Stefan, 10, and Tara, 8, begin school in their adopted city.

Djokovic finalised plans for the move after previously hinting at his interest in Greece, notably following discussions with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The acclaimed athlete has already been spotted at a local tennis club, suggesting his swift transition into Athenian life.

The family has chosen St. Lawrence College, a private British institution, for his children now acclimatising to their new environment.

Reports indicate that Djokovic, alongside his son Stefan, was recently seen enjoying a practice session at the Kavouri Tennis Club.

In addition to tennis, the family was exploring options for clubs that would welcome both Stefan and Tara, considering facilities at the Kavouri and 91 Athens Riviera.

This move comes in the wake of Djokovic’s vocal support for student-led protests in Serbia against President Aleksandar Vucic, which erupted after a tragic railway station collapse in Novi Sad last December that resulted in 16 fatalities.

Djokovic’s public stance highlighted the importance of youth activism and engagement, as he expressed his belief in Serbia’s potential and the need for understanding and respect within society.

While Djokovic has not directly opposed the Serbian government, speculation about his relocation was fuelled by reports of his intent to acquire a Golden Visa for residence in Greece, a pathway for non-EU citizens investing in the country.

At Wimbledon this summer, Djokovic acknowledged the swirling speculation surrounding his future, leaving the door open for change, but stating, “who knows what could happen in the future.”

Coinciding with his relocation plans, the ATP 250 event, typically hosted in Belgrade and overseen by one of Djokovic’s brothers, will now take place in Athens from November 2 to 8, marking another significant shift as the legendary athlete commits to his new home.

As the Djokovic family settles in, the sporting world watches closely, eager to see how this new chapter unfolds.