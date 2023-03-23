Reprieve has come for Dr Ejike Orji, who was Jailed for one year for causing grievous harm, negligence and endangering the life of his 16-year-old patient, as Justice Ibironke Harrison of the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square granted him a post-conviction bail in the sum of N2 million.

Justice Harrison who ruled on the bail application held that she was inclined to grant the application on the ground that before the convict can conclude the process of appealing against his conviction he may have finished serving the jail term.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Justice Adedayo Akintoye, now retired, on January 20, 2023, jailed Orji, who is the medical director of Excel Medical Centre, Dolphin Estate, Lagos, after holding in her judgment that the prosecution had proved the essential ingredients of the offence against him.

The judge had further held that the convict’s action fell below whatwas reasonably expected of a medical doctor.

The convict was initially arraigned alongside his wife, Dr Ifeayinwa Orji, who was discharged and acquitted following an application by the Lagos State director of public production (DPP) that the state government wished to discontinue the case against her.

But dissatisfied with the judgment, the convict filed an appeal to challenge the verdict and he also applied for bail on January 31 through his counsel, Bolaji Ayorinde.

In the bail application, the 65-year- old convict said he was hypertensive.

On February 27,hiscounsel (Ayorinde) and the respondent’s counsel, Dr Babajide Martins, both argued the bail application.

Martins said there were no exceptional circumstances that were placed before the court to warrant the granting of the bail application.

He said, “People live with hypertension and there isn’t any evidence that the applicant’s illness cannot be treated, and the condition is not life-threatening.

“The medical report dated February 27, there is not any life-threatening or infection to other inmates in the correctional centre,” he argued.

He, therefore, urged the judge to dismiss the application for lacking in merit.

In her ruling, Justice Harrison held, ”The court observed that it is likely that the appeal will not be heard as the applicant would have served his jail term.

“The applicant also stated that this is an election year and the courts will be very busy with election and post-election matters.

“In light of the above, the court orders as follows: the applicant is admitted to bail in the sum of N2 million, with two sureties in like sum, pending the appeal hearing.

‘‘Records of appeal must be compiled and transmitted within 30 days of this rule,” the judge held.