Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara has passionately appealed to President Bola Tinubu to seriously consider the immediate drilling of oil from Kolmani Oil Well in Bauchi/Gombe prospecting area.

Dogara made the call while commissioning a 2.5 kilometers Zaranda township road in Bauchi South Senatorial District constructed by Senator Shehu Buba Umar.

The former lawmaker said drilling oil at the well would add to revenue generation of the federal government and subsequently jerk up the state monthly allowance from the federation account.

Dogara explained that Tinubu does not need to be in Bauchi for electioneering campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections should he consider the request.

He listed other project requiring the president’s action as Bagel/Zungur Multipurpose Dam for water consumption, irrigation and electricity generation which is estimated to cost N600 billion and also anchored on the 2027 elections.

The former speaker emphasised that, “With realisation of these two major projects that are desirable to the entire people of Bauchi state, Mr. President doesn’t need to be in Bauchi state for the 2027 electioneering campaigns.”

Dogara also commended Senator Shehu Buba Umar for his commitment to infrastructure development, describing the road project as a catalyst for economic opportunities and improved social well-being, especially for rural dwellers.

“This road will not only ease transportation but also create new economic opportunities, enhance commerce, and uplift the standard of living for our people,” Dogara remarked.

Speaking earlier, Senator Umar said the road project was a fulfilment of his electioneering campaigns ahead of the 2023 polls, stressing that more democracy dividends are underway for the electorate.

The federal lawmaker explained that he would soon embark on commissioning of some projects he executed while he will also flag off others for the benefits of his constituents and by extension, the state.

“You will recall that during my electioneering campaigns at the time of aspiring to become your senator in 2023, I pledged to relentlessly pursue meaningful and life changing projects,” Senator Umar said.

This pledge, according to the senator, is to provide basic amenities of life to the common good of his constituents.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Alhaji Muhammad Tilde, hailed the project as a testament to Senator Buba’s transformative leadership.

He described the senator’s efforts as worthy of emulation and urged party members to remain united and loyal for the sustainability and progress of the APC.