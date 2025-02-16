Men of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested Abdulrahman Bello, the suspected killer of a final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, Hafsoh Lawal.

LEADERSHIP had reported on Saturday that the dismembered body of Hafsoh, who had been declared missing by her family since Tuesday, was found in the Ilorin residence of a cleric.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, in a statement on Sunday, confirmed the arrest of the 25-year-old Abdulrahman Bello.

This is even as the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, demanded that justice must be served in the gruesome murder of Hafsoh Lawal.

The police statement read: “The Kwara State Police Command has arrested one Abdulrahman M Bello ‘M’ who resides at Offa Garage area in Ilorin, aged 25years in connection with the gruesome murder of Hafsoh Yetunde Lawal, 24,.

“On February 11, 2025, at about 1800hrs, Mr Ibrahim A. Lawal ‘M’ of Adefalu’s Compound, Oju-Ekun area, Ilorin, reported at the divisional police headquarters C-Division Oja-Oba; that his daughter, Yetunde Lawal, had attended the naming ceremony of her friend’s baby not far from their place of residence, the previous day February 10, 2025, at about 1400hrs but never returned home.

“Concerned about her whereabouts, her mother contacted some of her friends, but no useful information was obtained. When her father was informed, he made several attempts to call her phone numbers, but the calls went unanswered.

“Her phone number was tracked, and the result led to the arrest of one Abdulrahman M. Bello. The suspect was immediately apprehended and taken into custody. During interrogation, he confessed to the killing of the victim. Further search at his residence led to the recovery of exhibits, including two mobile phones and slippers of the deceased, dismembered body parts (both hands), a plastic bottle containing the victim’s blood, a cutlass, a knife, an axe, a wooden box of black soap, a sack containing charms and a center table used in carrying out this heinous act. The suspect Mohammed A Bello has confessed to the crime with the intent to do oshole/ajoo ówò (money rituals).

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Ilorin, for discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution.

“The Kwara Command also extends its heartfelt condolences to the entire family of the bereaved. May Almighty God console and comfort them in this period of grief while assuring that justice will be served.

“The Kwara State Police Command urges the general public to remain vigilant while reporting any suspicious activities of person(s) to the authorities.”

Meanwhile, the Emir of Ilorin, Alh. Sulu-Gambari, in a statement signed by his spokesman, Malam Abdulazeez Arowona, expressed sadness over the gruesome killing of Hafsoh Lawal.

He condemned the incidence, stressing that “It is most unfortunate, alien and regrettable act of wickedness.”

The Emir noted that, “It has become pertinent for parents, guardians as well as people in the neighborhood to remain vigilant to happenings around them, especially ensuring that their children and wards are in the company of people of tested and trusted characters with well-researched family background.”

Emir Sulu-Gambari also urged clerics in the Ilorin Emirate and beyond to sanitise the system by ensuring that the likes of Abdulrahman Bello are expressly exposed to the law enforcement agencies before wreaking more havocs and damaging lives of innocent persons.

While commiserating with the families of the late Hafsoh Lawal, the monarch urged the Nigeria Police Force and the judiciary to ensure that total justice is served in the matter.