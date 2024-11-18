Former speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has called on the Nigerian government to emphasise education if the country is to thrive in the future.

He said this during the 50th anniversary celebration of Nakam Memorial School, Panyam, Mangu local government area, Plateau State.

Dogara emphasised that no government can be considered serious unless it prioritises education, warning that without proper education, citizens would be ill-equipped to compete and succeed in an increasingly complex world.

He stated, “If we don’t educate our citizens, they will not be able to compete and thrive in the future. This will undoubtedly lead to widespread poverty.”

He also highlighted the potential of an educated populace to overcome infrastructural challenges.

“Even without infrastructure, an educated mind can create what is missing.

Those who are educated will build the schools and roads and generate the electricity we need for both domestic use and industrial production.”

Drawing attention to the nation’s natural resources, especially in Plateau State, Dogara noted, “Nigeria is richly endowed with minerals, particularly here in Plateau. However, without quality education, these resources will remain untapped, and both the people and the land will suffer.”

He cited examples from countries like South Korea and other Asian Tigers, which have transformed through the power of education. “Where citizens are trained and empowered with knowledge, even in the absence of material resources, they can turn their country into a first-world nation,” Dogara said.

In his message, Dogara urged the Nakam Memorial School alumni to focus on improving the quality of education, specifically by investing in teacher development.

“We must prioritise teachers if we truly seek qualitative education,” he added. “Moreover, we should consider establishing scholarship funds to help students from less privileged backgrounds access education and unlock future opportunities.”

Dogara expressed hope for the continued success of the school and its community. “By the grace of God, we have reached 50 years, and we pray that we will reach 70, 100, and beyond. Let us continue to shine brighter and brighter as we work toward a better future for all.”