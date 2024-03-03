It was historic. It was unprecedented. It was the gathering of the nation’s leaders in the small but mighty village of Gwarangah in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State to honour the late 103 year old Matriarch of the Yakubu Tukur family, the mother of the illustrious Rt Hon Dogara, Speaker of the 8th Federal House of Representatives. Elegant men and women, mostly parliamentarian colleagues and friends of Dogara across the nation were in the village to give honour to whom honour is due. They were there to pay their last respect to the mother of the former Speaker who transited peacefully in the evening of 22nd December, 2023.

It was a gathering that lightens every kind of emotional distress and sorrow and that which helps to smoothen the nerve of a bereaved family. It was a gathering that even Dogara himself least expected. Interestingly, most of those who came all the way to honour Mama Saratu did not know her neither have they met her when she was alive, but came because of her son Dogara. The visitors viewed Mama from the sharp lens of her beloved son for whom they were all gathered. Governors,Senators,Reps Members( both fmr and serving) and other prominent elders and stakeholders of the nation of different ethnic,religious and political backgrounds were in the ancestral birth place of the former Speaker to show and give their final respects to the mother of their friend/ associate who they so much respect and love.

The entire Gwarangah village stood still as these great Nigerians from all walks of life,gathered to bid farewell to a mother and a woman who gave birth to a historic son whose lifestyle and conduct, mien and personality reels the environment especially the national Parliament.

Dogara Yakubu, a lawyer and farmer, the last of the 6 children of Mama Saratu served the good people of Dass/ Bogoro/ Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State as an elected representative for 16 uninterrupted years running ( 2007-2023) and was Speaker between 2015-2019. That means he was a member of the 6th,7th,8th and 9th national assemblies and was a friend to almost all the 360 members of the lower chamber that served in the respective assemblies with him. Hon colleagues who served with him in these different assemblies have so much good stories to tell about this 56 year old experienced Federal Parliamentarian and national leader ( Dogara)whose virtues of self discipline, respect,peace, humility, gentility, kindness, good conduct, is an admiration to them. The historic gathering became a topic among Hon colleagues and what to make of it as it created a platform for other significant engagements and conversations among themselves. Hon Members who have not met in many years after leaving office met and those from different assemblies who never knew each other got to know each other and new friendships and relationships were established. From the popular AGNL gardens in Gudu district Abuja where the 12 no 32 seater buses conveying members and other friends took off, driving to Jos on the sunny Friday and then to Bogoro on Saturday and back, it was a beautiful sight to behold. It was an opportunity to recount old sweet memories, an opportunity to think deep about many issues, especially the ongoing predicaments of the nation and how to profer solutions to them. The peaceful and successful, hitcht free movements and receptions all through the two day event, to and from Bogoro was remarkable. Many Hon members confessed that they had not driven this long distance by road and yet the expected fatigue dissolved itself and melted away giving space to excitements and joy.

Before Mama’s demise on December 22nd, there was to be another historic event to celebrate Dogara himself whose birthday was 26th December. The event was being planned by the thousands of those Dogara had given employments and other life’s opportunities, in which they had mobilised resources ,printed invitation cards and paid for a venue in Bauchi to honour the man that God used to give them opportunities for survival. The event had to give way because Mama left just few days to the birthday of her last born. The celebration is still pending. If it were other cultures, the birthday would have continued with an expanded scope of celebrating Mama who was believed to be the oldest woman in the entire Gwarangah community, but not all cultures understand this. Former President Muhamadu Buhari himself could not resist identifying with Dogara but had to sent his former SGF,Boss Mustapha, accompanied by his predecessor, Babachir Lawal to represent him. Governors Umar Mohamed Bago of Niger State and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau( represented by the SGS Arc Samuel Jatau) alongside many former governors of Bauchi,Kogi and other states, former and serving Senators and House of Representatives Members were there in their large numbers,dressed in a rare uniformed fashion, untypical of legislators,to bid farewell to Mama. The event provided opportunities for serious national thinking and rebirth. A revolutionary revival of ideas for a sound future was given birth to. As politicians, Hon colleagues could not but sought to tap from it by engaging in serious national conversations on the visit and how not to let this spirit of unity collapse. From the day Hon colleagues returned to their respective bases, the entire WhatsApp platform used to mobilise for the Bogoro trip had become a structure of analysis of why and how to remain united for the sake of our dear nation. In less than one week after Mama Saratu’s befitting burial, a survey poll was conducted on the best name to use for the revolutionary group. At the end, those who prefer the group to be named ,the National Assembly( NASS Unity Forum won the polls and the electoral leadership chaired by Hon Mathew Omegara( slow but steady) declared it so to the gkory of God and the joy of the group. The group will now seek to consolidate on how how best to use the opportunity for deeper relationships, stronger political ties and national cohesion to solidify the much needed unity and peace of the nation. Even those who could not make it to Bogoro participated actively in the polls out of serious national concern about the need to develop a collective national image out of this unique and special privilege to discuss the nation and profer solutions from a pool of rich ideas.

In essence, members of the National Assembly and other friends of Dogara showed him love and charity. Those who could not come to Bogoro by road due to tight engagements, chartered aircrafts to Bauchi to mourn with Dogara. Many passersby may mistaken the gathering for a political rally because of the unusual preponderance and visibility of national politicians in one place at a time.

It is my fervent prayer that this flamboyant and prophetic seed of love and accord planted in Bogoro will germinate and grow into a big tree to provide shade for the nation. May the death of Mama and many other parents at such a very ripe age, bring the needed blessings not just to their respective families, but above all unite the entire nation and bring us closer to one another as never before.

For our Hon colleagues, may the great seed planted in the name of the NASS Unity Forum, bring our fruits most abundantly to the satisfaction of all of us and for peace,unity, progress,security, good health and prosperity of this nation: amen.