From my research on heatwaves, according to WHO, heatwaves is among the most dangerous of natural hazards. Rarely do we talk about climate change and how it affects our health and wellness. And the Climate change sure has an effect on our health. Often wonder why we complain of power outages especially this hot weather when we need to power our air conditioners and fans. This is so because heatwaves can burden our health and increase stress. And can also increase strain on water, energy and transportation resulting in power outages. Food and livelihood security may also be strained if people lose their crops or livestock due to extreme heat. Extreme heat at an economic down time can also cause a severe strain on our mental health. When you are caught between the devil and the deep blue sea. Trying hard to be financially stable amidst a very straining natural hazard is not an easy task to maneuver, its one that will need you to be at your core. Staying hydrated is one message that cannot be over emphasized this season.

Absolutely, staying healthy and sane during hot seasons is crucial. Here are some easy steps to beat the heat and stay hydrated without breaking the bank:

Drink Enough Water: Hydration is crucial during heatwaves. Keep a reusable water bottle with you at all times and sip water frequently throughout the day. The point is drinking water on the go will do our body immeasurable goodness.

Eat Water-Rich Foods: Incorporate hydrating foods into your diet, such as cucumbers, watermelon, oranges, and celery. These fruits and vegetables are not only refreshing but also help replenish electrolytes lost through sweating. And many faint this season from exhaustion and dehydration, so these fruits and veggies play vital roles.

Stay Indoors During Peak Hours: Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If possible, schedule outdoor activities for early morning or late afternoon when temperatures are cooler. Always have your sunscreen on.

Use Fans Wisely: Instead of relying solely on air conditioning, use fans strategically to circulate air and create a cooling breeze. Ceiling fans and portable hand fans are cost-effective and good alternatives to running the AC constantly.

Wear Lightweight Clothes: Opt for loose-fitting, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen, as they allow air to circulate and sweat to evaporate, helping to keep your body temperature regulated.

Take Cool Showers: A quick cold shower or cool bath can provide instant relief from the heat. Keep the water temperature lukewarm to avoid shocking your body. Cool baths are also therapeutic and reliving.

Avoid Caffeine and Alcohol: Opt for juicy and veggie smoothies as beverages containing caffeine and alcohol can contribute to dehydration. Limit your intake of coffee, tea, soda, and alcoholic drinks, especially during hot weather.

Seek Shade and Cool Environments: If you need to be outdoors, seek shade under trees or use umbrellas and canopies to create shade. Spend time in air-conditioned public spaces like libraries, malls, or community centers to escape the heat.

Take Swimming lessons: This season is for a good swim, learn to swim and visit pools just to keep the heat locked out.

This scorching heat of a heatwave is our health situation hence; our health and well-being are put to the test. But with simple, budget-friendly strategies like staying hydrated, seeking shade, and wearing lightweight clothing, we can weather the heatwave safely.

Let’s prioritize our health by taking proactive steps to stay cool, hydrated, and healthy during these challenging times. Remember, a little care goes a long way in keeping us safe and comfortable in the heat.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay healthy!