Domino’s Pizza said, the company’s investment size in Nigeria over the last ten years has climbed to over N26 billion worth of financial asset value.

Domino Pizza is the leading pizza value-chain globally and master franchise for Domino’s Pizza and its other global brands, such as, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt.

The QSR operator gave the assertion at the 10th year anniversary of its global food brands operations in Nigeria while putting the company’s investment size in Nigeria at over N26 billion since it began operations in Nigeria in August 2012.

The group chief executive officer, Eat’N’Go Limited,Patrick Mc. Michael, revealed that, since its entry into the Nigerian market, Eat’N’Go has recorded significant milestone across all aspects of its businesses with the delivery of high quality services while stating that, the last ten years have seen the brand trajectory position to localize supply chains to survive the Nigeria market economy.

The food management system affirmed that, over 3,000 children had been impacted through the slum to school corporate social initiative programme while stressing the need to boost global supply chains across regional and Pan-African market to drive sales, technology and quick service delivery to redefine customers experience.

McMichael hinted that, in spite of the high cost of generating power, running cost of doing business, insecurity issues, forex crisis, it has attained 75 per cent spread across the country with merchandising stores and food outlets visibility recorded in over 18 states.

“Over the past decade, Eat’N’Go Africa has grown to become the go-to place and one-stop shop for customers looking to indulge in utmost satisfaction and fun. As part of its growth trajectory, the leading QSR brand has remained consistent in the expansion of its services to more Nigerians and Africans at large and has continued to leverage best business practices to offer exceptional values to its customers across Nigeria,” he said.

Since the inception of Eat’N’Go in Nigeria, the organisation has documented a significant impact on the socio-economic and human capital development within the communities it operates. In 10 years of its existence, the brand has increased its outlets to 190 and grown across Nigeria, expanded into Kenya, and directly impacted over 4,000 staff.

He said: “as an organisation, we are extremely elated to celebrate this giant milestone, especially after the economic hard-hit brought about by the pandemic. We have scaled through the good and tough times, and we are celebrating our achievements while also learning new innovative ways to continuously satisfy our customers.”

According to the group marketing director, Mr Adeeko Olusola, the team are adequately trained to provide a swift and easy response to all its customer’s needs and inquiries.

“This is to ensure that we surpass our 20 mins delivery timeline to any location across the regions where our stores are located. We are geared toward providing a timely indulgent experience to so satisfy all the cravings of our existing and new customers,” it pointed out.