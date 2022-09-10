The Nigeria International Trade Fair/Expo 2022 slated to hold at Gozo, Malta has now been rescheduled to hold November 8th -10th.

The Fair/Expo according to the organisers will showcase Nigeria’s non-oil exportable products, food, natural and organic products, indigenous arts, cultural heritage, agricultural and agro-allied industries, sports, health services industries, educational institutions, electronics, banks, and other financial institutions, oil and gas companies, insurance companies, accounting firms, audit firms, hotels and tourism industries, manufacturing industries, real estate consultants, estate agents, and real estate developers.

Others are humanitarian service firms, airline travel agents, GSM services providers, entertainment industries, event management firms, advertising companies, public relations officers, pro firms, non-governmental organizations, fashion designers industries, furniture industries, film industries, textile industries, electrical engineering services industries, environmental services industries, pharmaceutical industries, mining industries, and celebrities will be showcasing at the event.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, during a press briefing chairman of Paradise Productions Limited Ambassador Israel Chukwuma Edward stated that the change of dates is to enable all intending attendees to finalise their travelling preparations.

According to Edward, summer visitors and other visa applicants occupied the European Embassies and it is difficult to get Shenge Visa appointments.

“These have warranted the extension of time to enable all prospective participants to complete their Visa processes,” he said.

Also speaking, the president of African Legacy International Engr. Innocent Ogu said that other prospective attendees from Europe, America, Asia, and Africa are highly informed with this notice.

“This is your opportunity to introduce your goods and services to the European markets and other nations of the world. Take advantage, register as exhibitors, and join the big wigs of the world market environment,” he added.