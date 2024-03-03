A professor of Mechanical Engineering at the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, Nuhu Ali Ademoh, has identified Green Manufacturing as solution to environmental degradation caused by continuous use of non-renewable resources.

Prof. Ademoh while delivering a lecture yesterday at the university’s main campus in Minna with the title; “Green Manufacturing: Africa’s Alternative for Industrial Development”, said Green

Manufacturing must be deployed to ease effects of industrial operations, adding that it is environmentally-friendly as it reduces or removes pollutants, green-house gas emission and lessens wastes through reuse or recycling, thereby ensuring effective waste treatment.

“Imperfections of waste treatment leave remnants that affect environmental health, stability and sustainability,” he said while explaining the effect of the use of non- renewable resources.

Ademoh highlighted the potential of gum Arabic extracted from acacia trees as an effective foundry binder for sand mould/core in metal manufacturing industries.

He said it serves as alternative or replacement for non-renewable corrosive synthetic binders, revealing potential use of natural fibre sourced from different parts of palm fruit to reinforce composites for engineering components of properties comparable to be better than synthetic non-renewable resources.

He stressed the need for massive investment in plants and trees which he argued would not only raise economies of farmers and generate wealth

but also help to rejuvenate the environment as they take up greenhouse gases generated from manufacturing, giving out

oxygen and ease the problem of climate change and global warming.