Former President Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, has died at the age of 73. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” the Trump family said in a statement to ABC News yesterday.

“Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren,’ the family added.

Ivana – whose three children Donald are Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump – was found after police responded to a 12.40pm call for a person in cardiac arrest at 10 East 64th Street in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The death is not considered suspicious and Ivana is believed to have died of natural causes, according to officials.

Ivana and Donald wed in 1977, but their marriage became troubled as his affair with Marla Maples became public. Their divorce was finalised in 1992, and Donald married Maples in 1993. Donald and Maples had a daughter, Tiffany Trump, and the couple divorced in 1999. Donald married Melania Trump in 2005.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Donald wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”