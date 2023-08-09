Don’t Blame Tinubu For Your Woes, APC Tells Obaseki

The South South Zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has told Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki not to blame President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his poor performance in the state.

The South South Zonal Organizing secretary of the APC, Dr Blessing Agbomhere, alleged that the Edo state governor Obaseki is trying very hard to put the blame of his over seven years stewardship on the new administration of President Bola Tinubu.

It would be recalled that Obaseki, in a statement released through his special adviser on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, accused the Federal Government of being responsible for the deplorable state of federal roads in the state and the massive suffering faced by the people as a result of the removal of petrol subsidy which led to the skyrocketing of the price of the essential commodity.

However, in a statement which he personally signed, the South South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the APC said the Edo state governor has found a convenient way of putting the blame of his administration on the less than three months old administration of President Tinubu which came into office with the road map of removing the burdensome fuel subsidy which has become a huge drain on the meager revenue of the federal government.

Agbomhere insisted that the Edo state governor has nothing to show in terms of achievement in his over seven years in office but is rather flaunting the landmark developmental strides of his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole such as the civil service secretariat and making it look like it was his administration’s project.

“Despite taking over office in 2008 when the state’s monthly revenue dropped to N1.6 billion due to the world economic crisis while IGR was N30 million bringing the total to N1.9 billion,” Agbomhere while hailing Oshiomhole’s administration for starting and completing several road projects including an ultra modern state of the art Specialist Hospital.

He, therefore, challenged the incumbent Governor Obaseki to show to the world what impact he has been able to make rather than Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) which his government has been signing.

Agbomhere called on Governor Obaseki to desist from inciting the people of Edo state against the administration of President Bola Tinubu which he said has the key to transforming the Nigerian economy, urging Nigerians to be patient as the process of transformation will soon kick off with the screening and swearing in of cabinet ministers which is expected in the days ahead, adding that President Tinubu needs a lot of encouragement as he is poised to surpass the feat achieved by legendary leaders such as Lee Kuan Yew, Mahatma Ghandhi and Nelson Mandela.

The APC South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary said never in the history of Nigeria has there been so much hope for a better country as there is at the moment, noting that President Tinubu is famous for picking the best in human capital and using them to turn a difficult situation to a progressive and prosperous one as evident in his eight years as Governor of Lagos state.