Ministerial Appointments: Kalu Commends Tinubu, Seeks More Slots For S/East

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has commended President Bola Tinubu on his choice of ministers and for fulfilling his promise of having more women and youths in his cabinet.

Kalu expressed optimism that the appointees would deliver on the renewed hope agenda of the President, and appealed to him to consider more slots for the Southeast region in line with the federal character principle.

The deputy speaker in a statement by his special assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, congratulated the immediate past Chief Whip of the House, Hon Nkiruka Onyejiocha, serving members of House; Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo) and Hon. Yusuf Tanko Sununu (Kebbi State) on their nomination and screening for as Ministers – designate.

“I commend our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his choice of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The President showed magnanimity and fairness by including more women and youths in his cabinet, fulfilling his campaign promises.

“However I appeal to His Excellency to kindly consider more slots for the Southeast region in line with the federal character principle espoused in Section 5(a) (b) Part 3, Section 4(b) Part 1 of the Federal Character Commission Act.

“I know Mr President as a magnanimous leader, and I appeal to him in the interest of justice, equity give more slots to the southeast. I congratulate my sisters and brothers from the Southeast on their confirmation by the Senate and urge them to key into the President’s agenda for a new Nigeria.”

“I congratulate Former Chairman House of Representatives committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and former Chairman Committee on Healthcare Services, Hon. Tanko Sununu on their confirmation by the Senate.

“I have no doubt that together with my sister Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha who is the immediate past Deputy Majority Whip they will be good ambassadors of the House of Representatives and by extension the National Assembly,” he said.