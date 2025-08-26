Veteran Igbo political leader and Convener of the Igbo Agenda Dialogue, Chekwas Okorie, has called on Nigerians—particularly Ndigbo—to stop blaming Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria’s first President, for the region’s political setbacks in the current Fourth Republic.

Advertisement

Okorie made the remarks during a private meeting with two former Commissioners from Imo State, Prof. Vitalis Orikaeze Ajumbe and his former colleague, who paid him a visit last week to discuss preparations for the upcoming Igbo Agenda Dialogue scheduled for August 27, 2025, in Abuja.

Reacting to claims that Azikiwe did not pursue robust regional politics like his contemporaries, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Sir Ahmadu Bello, Okorie said such criticisms stemmed from a misunderstanding of Zik’s broader vision.

“Those who lament that the great Zik did not play robust regional politics like his contemporaries…do not understand Zik’s role in the development of politics in Nigeria and Africa,” Okorie stated.

He explained that while Awolowo and Bello focused on regional development, Azikiwe entrusted the Eastern Region to Dr. M.I. Okpara, who performed exceptionally and left indelible legacies across the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Zik was a world figure who mentored young leaders across Africa and inspired them to seek freedom from colonial masters,” Okorie said, emphasising that Zik’s Pan-African influence and stature naturally positioned him for national and continental leadership rather than regional administration.

He further recalled how Azikiwe emerged as a dominant figure in political parties he did not even found, including the NCNC—originally led by Herbert Macaulay—and later, the NPP, where he became the presidential flagbearer in the Second Republic.

“Zik did not found NCNC… Same way he joined NPP and became the presidential flag bearer. We must continue to show gratitude to Zik for showing the way to our people,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, Okorie emphasized the importance of Igbo unity, declaring that the Igbo Agenda Dialogue aims to restore Ndigbo’s rightful place in national politics.