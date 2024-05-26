Spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has advised Nigerians against challenging armed robbers without a means of defending themselves.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said it was better to get away from the scene for personal safety instead of challenging armed robbers caught in the act without a means of defence.

Taking to his Facebook page on Sunday morning, SP Hundeyin alluded to a sad incident involving a 34-year-old man who challenged two young men stealing roofing sheets from an uncompleted building.

He said the young men, Abubakar Haruna, 20 and Mohammed Abdullahi, 18, attacked the unnamed man viciously with a pair of scissors, and he eventually died from his injuries.

The Lagos PPRO, therefore, admonished law-abiding citizens that, “Before challenging robbers, be sure to have the means to defend yourself or get away.”