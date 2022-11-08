Indigenes of Abuja have appealed to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, to reconsider the demolition policy of the administration and look into the plight of the original inhabitants of the territory who have been marginalized for a very long time.

The secretary of the Original Inhabitants Development Association of Abuja (OIDA), Simon Baba-Yerima, who spoke on behalf of the natives in a press briefing on the proposed massive demolition of illegal structures in Durumi and other communities by the FCTA, said that they were supposed to be celebrated and honoured of been the most peaceful people and not been punished by endless demolition.

He said although the demolition of illegal structures had been a well-organised plan for the FCT administration so far, the demolition was supposed to be the illegal structures or reasons that were legally established and also for the interest of the populace.

“However, by the time the authority is going beyond the purpose of legality to illegality, it becomes unhealthy for us. For instance, the demolition has affected most of our local communities, and that is wrong because our local communities are God’s given land to us for settlement. There is no problem integrating the people in our local communities and ensuring that the area is properly organised with social amenities.

“This is why we are in court challenging the demolition policy of the FCT, that it has gone beyond violating the rule of law and gone against many court orders. So, in a democratic dispensation, it is wrong for any government to introduce an unhealthy policy that is anti-people.

“We are supposed to be living peacefully as a people as we are about to go through another democratic transition come May next year, but the administration is bringing demolition to destabilize the people. It is not right and should be strongly condemned,” he said.

Baba-Yerima who is also the secretary of the Kpaduma community said that if the FCTA insisted on demolishing illegal structures in the Durumi community, the team should be guided when going there and that they should not just go without considering the rights of the entire citizens, most especially, the original inhabitants of the community, because it is their ancestral home.

“I will not expect the task force team to get to the community and start demolishing unguided. They should know that most of the communities are in courts and the courts are still in proceedings. If they go unguided and the original inhabitants are affected by the demolition, then it will become an injury to a democratic process that can cause a crisis that could extend to any extent. God forbid.

“The FCTA should have a rethink and not go for a massive demolition in Durumi community. Our lawmakers have been talking about these issues, but their numbers are too few in the national assembly, but we are appealing that they should continue to talk and try to make their voices louder for people to hear them talk.

“The two ministers of FCT should try to respect the rule of law and the constitution of Nigeria. They should look into our matters, particularly the original inhabitants of Abuja. We are supposed to be celebrated and honoured of been the most peaceful people for hosting the seat of power.

“We have never fermented any violence, and have never carried dangerous weapons to challenge the government because we believe in peace and development. So, the mutual relationship should not be injured by the same authority which we have always protected. So, they should reconsider their policies and adjust,” he said.

Baba-Yerima further lamented that their local communities were tagged as criminal hideouts, while news on television had shown that most criminals resided in the urban communities with the habit of stealing billions of naira.

“We do not want to welcome 2023 in tears, it should not be. We are faced with serious natural disasters and we are in very serious economic hardship. The issue of demolition is knocking continuously at the doors, which is bad. It should be reconsidered by the FCTA,” he said.