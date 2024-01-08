Teebillz, Tiwa Savage’s former husband and talent manager, issued a warning to Nigerian-American superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

Teebillz, whose real name is Tunji Balogun, publicly cautioned Davido against disrespecting his family through his verified Instagram account on Monday.

There’s speculation that Teebillz’s outburst stemmed from Davido unfollowing Tiwa Savage on Instagram.

He wrote, “Protecting one’s family isn’t just a duty; it reflects a man’s character, demonstrating his love and commitment. After the love Jamil, ‘The Mother of my Son,’ and I have shown towards your Daughter… My Family is the last one you will ever disrespect in Nigeria. It’s not a threat; as I told Bobo!

“You’ve been getting away with disrespect, DAVID ADELEKE… I’m not Uncle Dele, Amaju & Co…. I will also stand up for them and teach you a lesson. I gave you every chance, but you mistook it for another opportunity! They warned you not to cross me! I will impart a life lesson on the values of MONEY, SENSE, and RESPECT… I’ll wait until after you enjoy your Grammy, as I told Tunde Ednut, out of goodwill from my heart!!!” Teebillz added.

Both Davido and Tiwa Savage have not responded to Teebillz’s warning.