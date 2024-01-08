The Head Coach of Nigeria’s U-20 female national team, the Falconets, has chosen 19 players to confront their Burundian counterparts in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup final qualifying fixture. The first leg will take place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Sunday.

Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), disclosed this in a statement released on Monday in Abuja.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed South African official Nonjabulo Nonhle Ndlela as the referee for the match. Her compatriots Maneo Evodia Tau and Nandipha Menze will serve as assistant referee one and assistant referee two, respectively. Nteboheleng Theresia Setoko from Lesotho will act as the fourth official.

The encounter at the Azam Stadium Complex will have Tanzanian Somoe Robert Ng’itu as commissioner, while Fransiska Katjaimo from Namibia will be the referee assessor.

The return leg is scheduled to take place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Jan. 20.

Full list of players:

Goalkeepers: Anderline Mgbechi, Shukura Bakare, Faith Omilana

Defenders: Oluchi Ohaegbulem, Jumoke Alani, Rebecca Adegbemile, Shukurat Oladipo, Oluwabunmi Oladeji

Midfielders: Adoo Yina, Taiwo Afolabi, Olushola Shobowale, Aminat Folorunsho, Chioma Olise

Forwards: Opeyemi Ajakaye, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, Chisom Chima, Janet Akekoromowei, Chiamaka Osuigwe, Oluwayemisi Samuel. (NAN)