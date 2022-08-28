Ondo State government has warned public school teachers in the State to desist from enrolling their children and wards in private schools.

The government said it has become an offence for any teacher in public schools to do that following the dwindling number of pupils in public primary schools in the State.

Speaking through the chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon. Victor Olabimtan, the Board frowned at the development despite the efforts of the present administration to make the public schools attractive to both students and their parents.

In a statement made available to journalists by the Head, Press & Information Services of the Board, Bisi Agboola, he said the SUBEB chairman at a meeting with head teachers across the three senatorial districts of the State, “frowned at the dwindling population of pupils in public schools despite government efforts.

“Hon. Olabimtan noted that the teachers will henceforth be held responsible for any drop in schools’ enrolment.

“The SUBEB chairman condemned in strong terms the attitude of some teachers taking their biological children to private schools and ruled that it has become an offence for any public school teacher to take his/her wards to private schools.

“Olabimtan said the Ondo state government will not relent in its efforts at upgrading school standards as well as its personnel.

“He called on the Education Secretaries in the 18 local government areas not to hesitate at reporting any teacher found wanting in their duty post for possible sanction.

“The chairman, therefore, charged the teachers to buckle up and do the needful in the area of enrollment drive and shun any act of indolence.

“The state government has approved that serving primary school teachers can now reach the level-16 status like their counterparts in the civil service.

“It means they can be considered for the position of permanent secretary when such vacancy is opened.”

Meanwhile, promotion letters have been distributed to 2,111 teachers of which about 85 are of grade level 16.

He thanked Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for providing UBEC counterpart funding, which Olabimtan noted had hitherto been neglected for about five years, paving way for the massive reconstruction of schools, renovations as well as provision of furniture items.

Responding, the state chairman of PTA, Alhaji Abimbola Omo-Oloja, thanked the governor for his interest in lifting education from the foundation.

Omo-Oloja, however, pledged the unflinching support of parents at all times to the government.

He also appealed for the return of extracurricular activities in schools.