A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has appealed to state governors and civil servants to give President Bola Tunubu, maximum support as he made efforts to fix Nigeria’s economy.

Oyintiloye said that it is not possible for the president alone to achieve his Renewed Hope Agenda for the people without the support of the governors and top civil servants, who were the engine room of the government.

The APC chieftain who said this while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo noted that the governors needed to support the various initiatives of the president in fixing the economy by utilising their monthly allocation for poverty alleviation in their various states.

He said that the various efforts of the president in fixing the economy may not be immediately visible to many Nigerians, if the state governors refused to utilise their monthly allocation for the benefit of the masses in their states.

According to him, what the state governors are earning from the federal allocation since the removal of the fuel subsidy is capable of putting smiles on the faces of the people, if judiciously used.

He pleaded with permanent secretaries and their lieutenants not to allow unnecessary bureaucracy undermine the efforts of the president in fixing the economy.

Oyintiloye also commended the president on his directive on a monthly briefing by the Head of Service and submission of key performance indicator reports for his review.