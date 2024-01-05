As the primary election of political parties approaches ahead of November 2024, a socio-political group, the Ondo Elite Group, has cautioned the state governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, against any attempt to meddle with the political structure in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The group stated that tampering with the established political structure before the primaries might lead to a downfall for the party ahead of the November gubernatorial election in the state.

In a statement issued and signed by its General Secretary, Chief Yemi Oladiran, the group advised the new governor to bring all stakeholders on board instead of causing division within the party.

Oladiran pointed out that tension is growing in the state chapter of the APC over certain sections’ plans to remove and replace the party leadership in the state to favour their candidate in the upcoming election.

The group warned against interference in the party’s affairs, stressing that those planning to dissolve the APC executive lack the authority to constitute or dissolve its state executive.

With the APC primaries scheduled in the state in the next few months, the group cautioned that unless those behind the plot change course, the APC in the state could face similar setbacks witnessed in Zamfara during the last general election.

They cautioned against fabricating a crisis where none exists and urged the state governor to unite the party to avoid losing the state to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He stated, He said “Dissolving the state executive of the party will negate the agreement Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa signed with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the crisis that engulfed the state over the friction between late governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Ayedatiwa.

“What we are guiding against is the repeat of what happened in Zamfara and we cannot allow this to happen in Ondo state because we play the game by the rules and guided by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Anything we do in the party is guided by the constitution of the APC. I can assure you that Ondo will not allow a repeat of Zamfara’s treatment. We must go into the next election as one united family.

“No one can truncate a moving train that is moving at a speed of development, like the one we are having in Ondo. The understanding between the executive members of Ondo APC and the government is cordial and we should go into this election as one.”

Responding to the plan to dissolve the party’s executive in the state, the Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Alex Kalejaye, stated, “It is unimaginable that anyone would contemplate dissolving the structures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State in an election year.

“The chapter’s executive committee has never been in crisis or disagreement of any sort. The Ade Adetimehin-led executive committee has built the chapter into an enviable and appealing state, attracting prominent figures from other political parties.

“Observers would attest that Ondo APC’s executive committee is possibly one of the most organised and disciplined in the entire APC family across the country.”

He continued, “The chapter will continue to work towards the unity of all its members and political figures to ensure further cohesion before the gubernatorial election.

“The State Executive Committee is committed to ensuring a clear victory for the party in the gubernatorial poll. We seek the cooperation of all leaders and elders to achieve this commendable goal.”