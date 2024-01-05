Nigerian art student Chancellor Ahaghotu has shattered a decade-old record for the longest painting marathon, completing a continuous 100-hour painting session, the Guinness World Records (GWR) has announced on its website.

GWR stated that Ahaghotu, a sophomore at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, surpassed the previous record of 60 hours, set 10 years ago by Roland Palmaerts (Belgium/Canada) in 2013.

According to GWR guidelines, for this record, the participant can either work on one large painting or create multiple pieces, but all paintings must depict a recognizable image, not abstract art.

Over four days, Chancellor tirelessly created 106 pieces portraying various subjects, including celebrities, food items, plants, animals, and more.

The report stated that Chancellor mentioned facing fatigue around the 88-hour mark but remained committed to reaching his goal of 100 hours. Initially intending to complete one painting per hour, he prepared 100 canvasses with sketches before the attempt. However, he finished them all ahead of time, creating impromptu still lifes and concluding with a painting of an exhausted figure.

“I came to the United States to pursue my dreams and build up my career as a recognised artist. Breaking the record will boost my recognition as an artist both in my school and the world at large,” Chancellor told GWR before embarking on his record attempt.

“This record helps me feel a very high level of personal achievement, build up my career as a reputable artist, and pay a service to my school and country.

“One thing I love about the paintings I created is that they represent my different moods and how I was feeling when I created them.

“There was joy and celebration when I completed the 100 hours,” Chancellor said.

According to GWR regulations for ‘longest marathon’ records, the participant is allowed a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity, and these breaks can be accumulated if not used immediately.

GWR clarified that these rest periods were the only opportunities Chancellor had to use the restroom, eat, or rest. (NAN)