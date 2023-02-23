Commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Abubakar Ahmed Audi has warned 15 newly licensed private guard companies (PGCs) and other existing ones against bearing or using arms, sirens, bouncers, and other equipment prohibited by the Private Guard Companies Act.

Audi, who also warned PGC operators to desist from using their operating licences for profits alone , charged them to utilise the opportunity by contributing their quota to national security, especially during the forthcoming polls , and advised them to seek assistance from the Corps whenever they are faced with challenging situations.

Audi, in a statement by the corps director of public relations, commandant Olusola Odumosu, charged the newly licensed PGCs to take advantage of the timing of their licensing, which coincides with the country’s 2023 general elections to hit the ground running in terms of security provisions.

While cautioning that their licences are not transferable, he said, “There would be no bearing of firearms in your operations; it is illegal and criminal to do so; anybody caught is on his own and should be ready to face the consequences.”

Audi said the licences were issued after the 15 operators met the prescribed standard and several procedures and scrutiny.

He charged them to put into consideration the fact that their operational approval was granted at a very crucial period in the nation’s history, where their services are most needed. He urged them to work assiduously with the Corps and other security agencies in ensuring safety of lives and properties in the coming elections and beyond.

The CG advised the new operators to leverage on their closeness with the grassroot and local communities to obtain vital local intelligence that would help government’s security agencies to checkmate acts of criminalities before, during and after the elections.

He stressed the importance of having a strong understanding of security in the local context and encouraged the private guard companies to work closely with community members to emplace effective security measures in the society.

Audi emphasised the importance of synergy and collaboration among security agencies, including private security companies, noting that, no single agency possesses the exclusive strategy to tackle security challenges such as banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, political/electoral violence and so on.

“The position you occupy is very germane to the existence of this country as long as security is concerned. This operating licence is not for business profits alone but an opportunity for you to contribute your quota to the security of the country,” he said

He stressed the importance of intelligence gathering and prompt security reports to the Corps, advising them not to focus on profiteering alone but to make improved contributions to the national security architecture of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He directed them to adhere strictly with the national policy on payment of minimum wage of 60 to 40 percent on a contract basis to ensure the loyalty of guards.

The national president of Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), Mr Chris Adigwu, welcomed the recipients to the association and educated them to balance security needs with their business interest.