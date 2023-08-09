Don’t Wage War Against Niger, Sheikh Dahiru Urges Tinubu

Islamic Scholar Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi has said that dialogue is the best solution to the current political impasse in Niger Republic and to restore democracy, not war action.

Dahiru, who spoke with journalists in Bauchi, urged Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly not to engage in any form of war with the Niger over the coup that ousted democratically elected President Mohammed Bazoum.

“We are appealing to President Tinubu, national assembly and all ECOWAS leaders as well as stakeholders not to engage in war with the Niger republic to save the lives of innocent souls and to save people from incurring more hardship,” he said.

He said Nigeria and Niger are united, hence the need for the federal government to initiate diplomatic approaches with a view to strengthen the cordial relationship for the economic growth and development of the two West African countries.

According to him, “If Tinubu embarked on war with Niger many innocent souls will be killed. It is good to find an amicable resolution to avoid shedding the blood of innocent souls.”