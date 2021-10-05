Former presidential aide, Dr Doyin Okupe has declared his interest to be Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Okupe promised a government that prioritises the needs of the poor and prudent management of the country’s resources

He made this known yesterday in a press statement he issued to journalists.

In his words, “ I believe I have the knowledge, the requisite national political experience and intellectual capacity and wisdom to halt the socioeconomic decadence, insecurity and pervasive poverty that has nearly made living meaningless in Nigeria.

“I want to run a government which for the first time will make the life, the wellbeing and safety of lives and properties especially of the poor and the needy a major priority,” he said.

He also promised that if given the mandate, he would radically change and overhaul the budgeting process to be more people oriented than the fraudulent budgets we have run year in year out for the last 60 odd years.

He said 30 percent of the national budget from 2023 under his administration will be devoted fully towards the social welfare of the Nigerian people. The wealth of the nation will be enjoyed by the nationals not multinationals, foreign contractors and elites in the country.

Okupe who is seeking to contest the next presidential election in Nigeria under PPDP, come 2023 announced a social contract which he captioned: “My covenant with God and Nigerians.”

The seven-point agenda are: Reset, heal and reunite the nation; make the poor and the needy the priority of the government; end insecurity within two years and increase revenue base with massive agricultural drive.

Others are to increase electricity generation to 30,000 mw in three years; drastically reduce youth unemployment and re-engineer and revamp the national economy.