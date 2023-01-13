The divisional police officer (DPO) of Pankshin Division in Plateau State has been reportedly kidnapped.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the police officer was kidnapped at the local government area on Thursday.

A source close to the police said he just resumed office as DPO when he was abducted.

At the time of filing this report, the command police public relations officer (PPRO) Alfred Alabo was yet to give details of the incident.

Alabo only said he was in a meeting and cannot talk to newsmen.