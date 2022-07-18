The proverb is almost cliched but it aptly describes the meteoric rise of Dr Hadiza Balarabe, from a Medical Officer to a topnotch public servant. It is often said that the reward for good or hard work, is more work. Specifically, in her entire working life, whether as a civil servant or political office holder, Dr Balarabe has always exemplified hard work, commitment to duty and an uncommon dedication to the institution that she works for.

Indeed, the success story started at Wuse General Hospital, from 1990 to 1997, when she began her career as a Medical Officer. The young doctor, as she was referred to then, was always punctual to work, took up challenging duties where others malingered and put in extra hours for her patients. Those traits didn’t go unnoticed as almost every patient wanted Dr Balarabe to attend to him or her and colleagues and her superiors were all too happy to work with the amiable doctor.

After seven years of treating the sick and sensitizing residents, Dr Balarabe went to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria, a tertiary and a referral hospital, where she spent another six years of her professional life, from 1998-2004, exhibiting her known trait of hard work and compassion. After garnering more experience and working with specialists of almost every medical field, Dr Balarabe returned ‘’back to base’’. At the Federal Capital Territory, Dr Balarabe rose from a Medical Officer (Epidemiology), to the position of Director Public Health, through dint of hard work, from 2004 to 2016.

In 2016, she arrived Kaduna state and spearheaded the transformation of the Primary Health Care, to Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR). This, according to medical experts, raised Kaduna state’s ranking at the national level as its Primary Healthcare Centres have been delivering better health outcomes since Dr Balarabe’s arrival.

Although she worked quietly and diligently, the results of her hard work and positive impact, principles and leadership style as the Executive Secretary of the then State Primary Health Care Board, didn’t escape Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s keen eyes for details. Indeed, those rare qualities earned her his trust and confidence and eventually, they got her nominated as his running mate in 2018. The rest, as they say, is now history as she eventually became the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, a position that no woman had ever attained in a democratic setting. In the more than three years of deputizing for Governor El-Rufai, Kaduna has seen a capable, passionate and committed public servant with an uncanny ability for renewed passion for work every day.

Indeed, Dr Balarabe was not just a bench-warming Deputy Governor like what obtains elsewhere. She ‘’acts’’ for Governor Nasir El-Rufai whenever he travels outside the country, represents him at National Council of State meetings, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, meetings of Progressive Governors’ Forum and even the Northern Governors Forum meetings, when the governor is attending to other state matters. In addition, she chaired two out of the five Policy Councils of Kaduna State Executive Council, chairs the Board of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), over sees several Agencies and Departments of Government, without losing her calm and always smiles as she delivers results on these numerous assignments.

Significantly, her dedication to duty and hard work, loyalty to Governor Nasir El-Rufai and helping in the overall objective of Putting People First agendum of the present administration, have earned her re-nomination as the running mate of the APC flagbearer, Senator Uba Sani.

Truly, the result of hard work is more work and may you continue to work harder for the common good of the people of Kaduna state, whom you have been serving diligently since 2016.