Fear has gripped the hitherto peaceful town of Eket, headquarters of Eket local government area of Akwa Ibom State, following the return of insecurity and breach of peace by armed hoodlums in the oil community at the weekend.

It was gathered that the criminals stormed the oil city, trailed and kidnapped a prominent businessman, Samuel Ekerenam, owner of Hephzibah Mall.

After shooting sporadically to scare the passers-by away, LEADERSHIP gathered that the body of the driver of the abducted Ekerenam was discovered lifeless in the pool of his blood, while his Police Orderly was severely wounded in the gun attack.

According to an eyewitness account by one Udobong Asuquo, a resident of Idua area of Eket, “the hoodlums arrived the shopping complex, and started shooting sporadically to scare people away.

“The incident occurred at about 10:00pm on Saturday. It claimed the life of the driver, while the Police officer attached to the kidnapped proprietor of the mall was injured,” he recalled.

As at the time of filing this report, a family source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said “we are yet to ascertain the motive of the kidnappers whether he was seized for ransom or other motive because they are yet to contact the family.”

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Timfon John, who confirmed incident to LEADERSHIP on Monday, disclosed that “the Commissioner of Police (CP), Joseph Eribo, has zero tolerance for crimes, and had since deployed tactical operatives to comb for the abducted businessman.”

The Police spokesperson, therefore, assured that the Police were on top of the game and very soon the kidnap victim would be rescued unharmed and the perpetrators made to face the full weight of the law.