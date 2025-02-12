The United States government has denied reports, which claimed that US dropbox visa renewals were no longer available for Nigerian applicants, stressing that “qualified applicants in Nigeria are able to make Interview Waiver appointments online.”

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the US State Department Press Office, following inquiries by LEADERSHIP amid growing concerns about how this decision may affect Nigerian applicants.

The Dropbox system allowed applicants, especially those with a recent US travel history, to submit passports without interviews, making the visa renewal process faster.

However, there was a recent report that the Dropbox visa processing option has been discontinued for United States visa applicants in Nigeria, marking a significant change in the US visa renewal procedures.

The report quoted sources which confirmed that the service, which previously allowed eligible applicants to renew their visas without an in-person interview, has been quietly removed from the appointment booking system.

“Applicants attempting to schedule visa renewals have reported that the Dropbox feature was no longer an option on the appointment booking platform, suggesting that it may be due to a slew of executive orders from President Donald Trump.

“The development came amid a backlog of visa applications, with many applicants waiting for months to secure Dropbox appointments before the removal,” the report said.

According to the report, applicants have expressed frustration over the lengthy wait for physical appointments, which has reportedly taken nearly a year.

“With the Dropbox option removed and unavailable slots in Lagos since January, applicants may now be required to travel to Abuja for in-person interviews, reverting to the pre-2020 process,” the report said.

Following the viral report, chairman of the Nigeria’s House Of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Oluwole Oke, assured that the federal government will take diplomatic action and engage with US relevant authorities to address the suspension of the Dropbox service for Nigerians renewing their US visas.

The lawmaker, who spoke to a National Television platform on Tuesday, stated, “I don’t think this is a serious issue. The United States has the right to cancel the Dropbox procedure for Nigerians renewing their visas. In diplomacy, there is the principle of reciprocity.

“As for visa renewal, that’s not a service we offer Americans in the United States. When Americans or Nigerians born in America want to renew their visas, we don’t provide them with a drop box. The fact that they gave us the option was entirely their choice.”