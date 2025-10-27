An officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has sustained injury when a combined team of NDLEA and Army personnel came under attack on Monday at Ukpuje town, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Advertisement

The State NDLEA commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, who stated this in a statement, said the community was notorious for cannabis cultivation and trafficking.

He said that as the team advanced through the town, they encountered resistance from local cultivators, who ambushed them, resulting in an exchange of gunfire, which led the team to initially abort the operation before proceeding later.

Advertisement

He said one officer was struck by a sharp object on the hand. He stated that the officer has since received medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery.

The statement read, “A combined team of NDLEA and Army personnel came under attack on Monday at Ukpuje town, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

“Unfortunately, one officer was struck by a sharp object on the hand. This officer has since received medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery.

“I commend the bravery of our officers and the army personnel involved. Our mission here is to ensure that illegal drug activities are disrupted, particularly in areas notorious for drug cultivation.

“Although we faced resistance, we are grateful that no life was lost, and our team was able to carry out the operation efficiently.”

Ofoyeju said the NDLEA would intensify efforts against illicit drug cultivation and trafficking in Edo State. “We will not relent in our pursuit of a drug-free society. Operations like these are crucial in our fight against narcotics,” he added.

The raid in Ukpuje was part of a broader strategy by the NDLEA to combat drug trafficking and promote community safety.

The operation in Ukpuje underscored the ongoing collaboration between law enforcement agencies to tackle the growing menace of drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

The agency, in the past months, has also visited spots known for illicit drug sales in the state to arrest dealers.

It has also secured the conviction of barons and dealers while seizing drugs and engaged in sensitisation programmes on the ills of drug abuse.