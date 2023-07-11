Drug Hawkers Are Death Merchants, NAFDAC Warns

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has declared war against drug hawking and the dangerous practice of using calcium carbide to ripen fruits.

Prof Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, the Director General of NAFDAC, said this on Tuesday at the official flag-off of the agency’s media sensitisation workshop held in Abuja.

She said the trade seriously threatens the country’s healthcare delivery system and disclosed that NAFDAC’s Enforcement Officers are currently conducting a synchronised nationwide operation to tackle this issue head-on, ensuring that no offender escapes the full force of the law. She also emphasized that any drug hawker apprehended by NAFDAC will face prosecution and imprisonment.

The NAFDAC boss also emphasized that drug hawkers, knowingly or unknowingly, are merchants of death, exposing essential and life-saving medicines to harsh weather conditions that degrade their active ingredients, transforming them into deadly poisons that endanger human lives.

“It is crucial to note that a significant portion of the drugs sold by illiterate and semi-literate drug hawkers are counterfeit, substandard, or expired, failing to meet the quality, safety, and efficacy requirements of regulated medicines,” she explained.