The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria(PSN) has decided the non-availability of infrastructure to enable pharmacists in the country to produce quality drugs to improve health service delivery in the country.

The Chairman of PSN, Abuja Branch, Pharm Ifeanyi Ikebudu stated this during a Health Outreach for traders in Garki International Market, Abuja, organised as one of the activities to commemorate the 2022 World Pharmacists Day(WPD).

Ikebudu also decried the epileptic power supply in the country which has made it rather expensive for drugs to be produced in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

While speaking on theme of this year’s celebration, “Pharmacy united in action for a healthier world” Ikebudu explained that the Outreach which was done in collaboration with collaboration with the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria(ACPN) displayed the unity of pharmacists in Nigeria as they ensure to provide quality health service in the country.

Also speaking, the Branch’s vice, Dr Abubakar Dauraka disclosed that the Outreach was aimed at sensitizing the traders on the need for constant health screening that will enable them detect early when they are sick and seek medical health immediately.

He stated that a test was organised for the traders on HIV, Hepatitis including a check on their blood pressure and eyes adding that free medication were also given to those that needed it.

“Hepatitis B is a silent killer, worse than HIV. There have been government and non-governmental organisation engagement on HIV but not on Hepatitis. We are still calling on global action because it is a silent killer. When a screening is done early and a person knows he is positive, there are drugs to take that will help bring down the viral level to be undetected and the person will be good to go,” he said.

National Publicity Secretary, ACPN Kenneth Ujah revealed that the Outreach is being duplicated in other states of the federation adding that such measures will help prevent Nigerians patronizing quacks and ensure that they meet qualified medical practitioners for their health needs.