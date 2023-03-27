The Department of State Services (DSS) said it has carried out a joint operation with sister security agencies in Kogi State on Sunday, March 26, 2023 during which the security team intercepted a six-man criminal gang at Gegu Beki, along the Lokoja-Abuja Road.

DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement Sunday night, said the gang includes Col AU Suleiman (rtd), Barr. MK Aminu, Kabir Abdullahi, Isah Umar, Kadir Echi and Adama Abdulkarim.

Items recovered from the members were One Pump Action rifl;, four catridges; One AK47 empty shell and the sum of N11,030.

Also, earlier on March 25, 2023, the Service operatives apprehended 20-year-old suspected notorious kidnapper, Haruna Adamu, at Fotta village in Gombi LGA of Adamawa State.

The DSS said at the point of arrest, one AK-47 rifle, one magazine and four rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

Also on March 23, 2023, one Aminu Ibrahim, a suspected gunrunner was arrested along Kubwa Expressway, Abuja by the Service operatives while on his way from Nasarawa State to deliver 432 rounds of 7.62 x39mm caliber ammunition concealed in a four-litre gallon of palm oil to a bandit in Niger State.

The sum of N21,400 was also recovered from the suspect.

Similarly, on March 22, 2023, Babangida Ibrahim, an arms courier to bandits in Zamfara State was apprehended along Bukuru in Jos South LGA, Plateau State.

Items recovered from him were 468 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition and the 21, 090.

All the suspects have been taken into custody and will be prosecuted accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Service and relevant security agencies will be carrying out further investigations into related matters in parts of the country.

“It should be noted that the Service will continue to collaborate with appropriate stakeholders to curb crime in the country. Members of the public are enjoined to avail the agencies relevant information for counter actions against criminal and subversive elements,” Afunanya stated.