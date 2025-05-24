The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi has donated a modern Islamic Centre to cater for orphans and the less privileged in Danbushiya community, Millennium City, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The Islamic Centre which was named after President Bola Tinubu was presented on behalf of the DSS boss by a retired director of the Service, Alhaji Ahmed Zalmar at the Second Quranic Graduation Ceremony of 22 students at the school on Saturday.

Ajayi at the event explained that the law empowered the DSS to prevent five major threats to internal security in the country, including espionage, insurgency, sabotage, subversion and terrorism.

“The latest of such is the building and donation of the well-furnished modern Islamic school with support from my friends/associates, which also reflects the core mandate of President Tinubu.

“It is also part of my policies to improve the nation’s internal security architecture through conventional and non-conventional engagements,” he said.

The DSS boss said he chose to channel the support for the well-being of vulnerable and needy groups through several social projects, including building of schools, places of worship and sport centres, among others.

He, however, said he did not use operational funds or budgetary provisions for the philanthropic gestures aimed at winning the hearts of the vulnerable population towards defeating insurgency and terrorism.

“I have always channeled parts of Corporate Social Responsibilities and other financial support from stakeholders for such purposes,” he said.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alh Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar commended the Ajayi for building a school for Muslim children, emphasising that the gesture showcased interfaith harmony and hope for Nigeria’s future.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, praised the president’s support for faith-based education initiatives and school feeding programmes.

Edun said 25 per cent of the global workforce will be African by 2050, with many from Nigeria.

For his part, Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said his administration prioritised education by allocating a significant portion of the budget to reduce out-of-school children menace, construct classrooms, and recruit qualified teachers.