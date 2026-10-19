The Department of State Services (DSS is set to arraign the suspects allegedly linked to the kidnapping of 20 prospective Corpers in Owerri on October 1st, on Tuesday, in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

A top source in the service, who gave the notice on Monday night, said the suspects will be arraigned at the State High Court, Owerri, within the Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Court premises off Port Harcourt Road.

Top security operatives of the Department of State Services, the military and police had last week disclosed to a section of the media about the arrest of five suspected members of a criminal gang allegedly responsible for the abduction of 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps members in Imo State on Nigeria’s 66th Independence Day.

The source had disclosed that three other suspected members of the gang escaped with gunshot injuries, which prompted a massive search for them.

The source had said security operations were carried out between October 10 and 14 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State.

They were released on October 7th, though parents of the now-released Corpers had said they paid between ₦ 5 million and ₦ 6 million for the release of each child.

But days later, the parents said the money was refunded and refused to say who sent it.

Recall that 20 NYSC members were abducted by armed men along Owerri–Onitsha Expressway in Imo State on October 1, 2026, during the early hours while heading to their assigned orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom states.

Recall that the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Audu Bosso, had said no ransom was paid for the release of the corpers, adding that they were rescued following a joint security effort at Amakohia Ubi Village in the Owerri West local government area of Imo State.

It is expected that there will be a heavy security presence at the Justice Oputa court premises where they are to be arraigned.

Locals had demanded the identities of the perpetrators to establish the local collaborators in the kidnapping syndicate.