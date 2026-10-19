Chairman of First HoldCo Plc, Femi Otedola, has revealed that he shared a bunk bed with Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat during their boarding school days 49 years ago.

Otedola disclosed this in a post on X after hosting a dinner in honour of his longtime schoolmate, which was attended by Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group, and Abdulsamad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group.

The business tycoon described Hamzat as a man of integrity whose character has been defined by honesty, sincerity, fairness and strong moral principles.

“Yesterday, I hosted dinner in honour of @DrObafemiHamzat, the incoming Governor of Lagos State,” Otedola said.

“A man of the highest integrity, with whom I shared a bunk bed at boarding school 49 years ago,” he added.

Otedola said his longstanding relationship with Hamzat had given him insight into the deputy governor’s character and values.

“My experience of his character over the years has been defined by his honesty, sincerity, fairness and strong moral principles,” he said.

However, Otedola did not disclose the name of the boarding school they attended together.

The billionaire investor has interests in financial services and oil and gas. He holds about 27.7 per cent of First HoldCo’s shares, following months of steadily increasing his stake in the banking group.

Hamzat is seeking to contest the 2027 Lagos State governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He has served as deputy governor under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu since 2019.

He emerged as the APC governorship candidate in May 2026.

Before becoming deputy governor, Hamzat served as Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology and later as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure from 2005 to 2015.