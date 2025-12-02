DStv subscribers could lose access to 12 major channels of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), including CNN, Discovery Channel, TLC, and Cartoon Network, effective January 1, 2026, if MultiChoice and WBD were unable to finalise a new distribution agreement.

MultiChoice, now owned by Canal+, warned customers on Monday via text messages that its current carriage deal with WBD was set to expire on December 31, 2025, and negotiations to renew the contract were yet to reach a conclusion.

“While discussions between the parties continue, no agreement has been reached at this stage. If this remains unchanged, several Warner Bros. Discovery channels may no longer be available on DStv from 1 January 2026,” MultiChoice said.

The channels to be delisted are: Discovery Channel, CNN International, TLC, Discovery Family, Real Time, TNT Africa, Food Network, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, Cartoon Network, Cartoonito, and Travel Channel.

The development comes at a difficult time for MultiChoice, which has experienced significant subscriber losses in recent years.

The broadcaster has shed 2.8 million active linear subscribers over the last two financial years, including 1.2 million customers lost in 2025 alone, an 8 per cent decline split between South Africa and the rest of Africa.

In Nigeria, as reported by Nairametrics, MultiChoice has lost 1.4 million subscribers over the past two years, largely due to repeated subscription price increases.

The company is also set to lose additional content in the coming months. Paramount Africa will discontinue BET Africa and MTV Base from 1 January 2026, while CBS Reality and CBS Justice will cease operations on 31 December 2025.