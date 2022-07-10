Dufil Prima Foods Plc, has kick-off the nationwide field search exercise for the 2022 edition of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

The initiative titled Indomie Independence Day Awards (IIDA) is for young heroes of Nigeria. The search exercise signals the kickoff of the 14th edition of the prestigious initiative that seeks to identify, recognize, celebrate, and reward the positive efforts of the Nigerian Child.

According to a statement by Dufil, the field search exercise started in the first week of June 2022. The exercise will run till the last week of July 2022.

Speaking about this year’s IIDA, the head of Marketing, Indomie, Sukhman Kaur, said: “over the last 13 years we have shown commitment as a company to continuously impact positively on the lives of our core consumers, children. We are back and excited to bring the biggest award that inspires selflessness and patriotism in our youngsters.

“The 2022 Indomie Independence Day Award (IIDA) is dedicated to rewarding heroic feats recorded by the Nigerian child and also you are invariably investing in the future of the country.”

“We broke grounds as one of the awards to encourage children who have shown courage in the face of challenges. We are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of IIDA to celebrate and reward the positive efforts displayed by these young heroes”.

The group corporate communications and Events manager, Dufil Prima Foods, Tope Ashiwaju, said the 2022 Indomie Independence Day Awards (IIDA) will mark the 14th edition of the award and three exceptional children will be awarded. The deserving winners will get N1 million each in scholarships and other consolatory prizes.

Ashiwaju also stated that the search exercise would not be limited to the field search by Mark Analytics & Research Services Limited and BanahGrace Research Agency alone, as other methods have been incorporated to ensure a more thorough search for the IIDA winner is done.

He added that entries could be submitted online by going to the Indomie Nigerian website, the company’s social media platforms, and sending them to dedicated email addresses. Phone calls to designated phone lines, and hand-delivered letters.

According to Ashiwaju, these avenues are all geared towards receiving more entries from every nook and cranny of the country as Nigeria awaits who will be crowned the hero of the 14th edition of Indomie IIDA.

“The field search exercise will last for eight weeks to give ample time for the search process which will take place in 15 states spread across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.”

So far, IIDA has produced a total of 45 winners who were rewarded with scholarships worth several millions of naira. The award of scholarship grants has helped winners overcome certain financial constraints that may have adversely affected their educational pursuits and life goals.