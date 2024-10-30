In celebration of Nigeria’s educators, Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, hosted Nigerian teachers to its 14th Annual Teachers’ Seminar.

The event which was held on October 26 at the Nigeria Ports Authority Sport in Lagos brought together over 500 teachers from across Nigeria for a day of celebration, learning, and inspiration.

This year’s seminar, tagged “Reinventing the Classroom Through Digital Literacy” was focused on equipping teachers with essential digital skills for today’s evolving educational terrain. Explaining the theme, Temitope Ashiwaju, Group corporate communications and events manager at Dufil Prima Foods stated, “Classrooms today are evolving rapidly. We wanted this year’s seminar to encourage teachers to adopt digital tools and resources that make learning innovative and accessible. Teachers hold the future in their hands, and we aim to support their growth.

We have journeyed alongside our teachers, recognizing their dedication and looking forward to an even greater celebration next year as we continue supporting and empowering educators.”

Key speakers at the event shared valuable insights on integrating technology into the classroom. Obiora Ngwu, Senior IT Business Analyst and Project Manager, and Miriam Wokocha, digital technology consultant and motivational trainer, led an impactful session titled “Understanding the Role of Digital Literacy in Modern Education.” They demonstrated how AI and digital tools can transform learning, equipping teachers with practical methods to increase student engagement and access to resources.

Director of Education, Co-curricular, Science & Tech Department, Education District IV, Ministry of Education, Onatoye Buriamoh Kemi, who attended as a distinguished guest, urged teachers to embrace continual learning and innovation, noting, “With or without titles, teachers are special. Value yourselves, keep growing, and guide the next generation confidently through the digital age.”

Coordinator of the Indomie Fan Club, Faith Joshua, added a personal touch of motivation, recognising teachers as the foundation of all professions. She encouraged them to carry on their great work with pride and determination, as Indomie remains dedicated to standing by their side.