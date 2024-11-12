E-mmerx and Codefest International Limited have launched an IT capacity building initiative to empower future tech leaders and equip Nigerians with skills needed to thrive in the digital economy.

The capacity-building initiative, ‘Microdegree Programs – Microsoft Skills for Jobs’, aims to provide participants with cutting-edge training that opens doors to opportunities on a global scale.

This low-cost access to world-class education is revolutionary, particularly in a market where many are eager to join the tech industry but lack the means to get started.

At the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between E-mmerx and Codefest International, the CEO of E-mmerx, Emmanuel Kayode and co-founder and CEO of Codefest International, Moss Uromtah underscored the urgency of their mission, saying “we are giving Nigerians a real chance to change their lives, to upskill themselves, and to fill the critical roles in the IT sector that are currently vacant.”

Uromtah stated that “the tech industry in Nigeria is booming, but as the demand for cloud computing, data analysis, and software development soars, the gap between available jobs and skilled professionals widens.

“This program is designed to close that gap by providing intensive training in Microsoft Cloud technologies; skills that are in high demand both locally and globally. For many Nigerians, this represents an unprecedented opportunity to become part of the digital economy without needing to leave the country.”

He added that “what makes this program even more remarkable is its affordability. The training, which would typically cost N3.5 million per participant, has been heavily subsidized by the European Union, covering over 85 per cent of the fees.

“As a result, students only need to pay 15 per cent of the amount to receive top-tier training and complete six micro-degrees that are globally recognized. This level of support is a testament to the value of investing in human capital, particularly in a country where tech could be a significant driver of economic transformation.”

CEO of E-mmerx, Emmanuel Kayode noted that “the implications of this initiative are far-reaching. For Nigeria’s labor market, it offers a pathway to reduce unemployment while addressing the critical shortage of skilled tech workers.”

Emmanuel said, “this is an opportunity to break into a highly lucrative sector with real growth potential.”

Uromtah emphasised, “we are bridging a skills gap that has long held back our IT sector.”