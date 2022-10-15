The Board of Trustees of Ebira Education Trust Fund on Thursday awarded a scholarship to an indigent student to study Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) at the Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State.

The board chairman, Professor Mohammed Salihu Audu who presented the scholarship to the beneficiary, Isaac Alaba David at the NUJ press centre in Lokoja, Kogi State said the presentation of the award was the outcome of a ‘Save Our Soul’ message received from an individual who was offered admission to study Medicine and Surgery but could not take up the offer due to financial constraints.

The outcry caught the attention of members of the Ebira Education Trust Fund concerned with education of the less privileged in the central part of Kogi State.

Professor Audu, a former vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, stated that the board of trustees through its selection committee headed by Professor Angela Okatahi investigated the matter thoroughly which led to the offer to Isaac.

Speaking on the origin of the trust fund, he said the Ebira Youth Congress (EYC) conceptualised and launched the Ebira Education Trust Fund for Kogi Central youths as a potent avenue by which frontiers of knowledge could be further widened.

He said; “The underlying rationale and beauty of the scheme is actually intended to speak to a burgeoning crop of quality intellectuals of diverse disciplines to emerge from among our youths in the next few years courtesy of the Trust Fund,”