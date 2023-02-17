Ebonyi State government and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) yesterday disagreed over the recent protest by some youths on the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, which disbanded the South East Security Network, Ebubeagu, in the state.

In a statement signed by APGA director of media and publicity of the campaign council, Mr Charles Otu, he called on the people to disregard the protest, alleging that they were All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters rented by Governor David Umahi.

Justice Riman Fatun of the Federal High Court Abakaliki division had declared the Southeast Security network, also known as “Ebubeagu” illegal in the state and ordered the DSS to disarm them.

Thousands of members of Ebubeagu Security Network had yesterday disrupted court proceedings at the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, when they marched to the court along the ever busy Enugu-Abakaliki express chanting anti-Justice Fatun songs.

The protesters also disrupted both vehicular and human movement along the express road as motorists had to divert to avoid the gridlock caused by the protest.

Otu maintained that the youths who are also members of the Akubaraoha Youths Assembly were mandated by the principal secretary to the state governor, Chief Emma Obasi to converge at the Pa Ngele Orunta Township Stadium for the protest

“Some youths rented by Umahi have proceeded to the Federal High Court and the State House of Assembly to protest over Ebubeagu disbandment,” he said.

“Having failed in Wednesday’s protest, they were also mandated yesterday to take the protest to the Federal High Court where they disrupted the court session as lawyers, judiciary staff and others had to scamper for safety when information of the protest filtered in,” he said.

But in a swift reaction, the commissioner for information and state orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji insisted that the opposition party sponsored the court judgement adding that the aim is to continue to unleash mayhem on innocent people of the state.